April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos municipality investigating high water bills

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
water
File photo

The Paphos municipality has informed consumers that it is investigating complaints submitted about high water bills on Wednesday.

According to the municipality’s announcement, the high bills sent to approximately 450 properties are due to one of several reasons.

These include human error in logging in consumption, replacement of old meters with smart meters, underground leaks detected in private properties not recorded on older meters, or inability of damaged meters to record amounts.

The municipality has states it is examining each complaint on a case-by-case basis and the results will be presented to the municipal council for legal handling.

Furthermore, the municipality will not cut off the water supply to the affected properties until a final decision is made and the investigation into the matter is concluded.

cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

