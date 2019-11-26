November 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Psem calls on students to walk out of classes Thursday

By Gina Agapiou00
Students leaving classes in an earlier protest

Student group Psem on Tuesday called on students to abstain from class on Thursday to protest against the new exam system that will be introduced for first year lyceum students as of next month.

The first year students are expected to go on strike from the third to the sixth period on Thursday, asking again the immediate retraction of the four-monthly exams by the education ministry and warned of more drastic measures if their demands are not acted upon.

“We will not become guinea pigs for this evaluation system which is doomed to fail and whose negative effects have already started to show in the last weeks,” Psem said, demanding evaluation through tests and other alternative methods.

The majority of students, parents and teachers are being stressed out because of the pressure of the new evaluation system and are against its implementation, Psem said while parents’ associations are expected to meet the education minister on Wednesday to discuss the new system.

With the slogan ‘Even patients don’t do as many exams as we do’, Psem called on student councils to hold general assemblies during the abstentions and approve their resolution against the four-monthly exams.

Psem had a meeting on Tuesday with Akel, whose chief Andros Kyprianou said “We need to rethink the philosophy of our education system. Akel supports students in their efforts to change the way we approach education in our country.”

 

Related posts

Man jailed for life for murdering woman with knife

George Psyllides

Yellow weather alert for Tuesday night

Peter Michael

British MEP calls for actions against Cyprus at European Parliament

Jonathan Shkurko

Disy boss ‘ten times’ as keen as anyone for truth about spy van

Staff Reporter

Reactions to Berlin meeting in Cyprus stick to party lines

Elias Hazou

Three arrested for abduction, robbery and assault

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign