November 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

RICS investigates after member said to sell Greek Cypriot property in north

By Evie Andreou00
Lapithos

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has set internal procedures in motion after it emerged that one of the candidates for its advisory board, a Turkish Cypriot woman, was found to cooperate with a company in the north believed to be selling Greek Cypriot property, the body’s chairman said on Tuesday.

Following reports that RICS Cyprus appointed the Turkish Cypriot to its advisory board chairman Thomas Dimopoulos said that although the woman was a successful candidate the board members have not yet been officially announced. The decision is on hold.

He also said there was no knowledge about the woman’s activity, although she is a member of RICS Cyprus in her capacity as the owner of a surveying company.

After her candidacy was filed, it emerged that she was cooperating with an international real estate company active in the north that sells property in the area of Lapithos believed to be owned by Greek Cypriots.

Those opposing the woman’s candidacy base their objections also on that only 13 per cent of land in the north belongs to Turkish Cypriots, thus it is not sustainable for anyone to do business solely on that small share.

“Her other activities were not known to us,” Dimopoulos told the Cyprus Mail.

He added that after other RICS Cyprus members complained and presented more details and decisions by the European Court of Human Rights against Turkey over the illegal use of Greek Cypriot properties in the north, the necessary procedures were set in motion.

According to Dimopoulos RICS is a self-regulatory body and it deals with issues concerning its members on its own.

He also said the ensuing procedure has nothing to do with the fact the member in question is Turkish Cypriot.

“We do have Turkish Cypriot members. This is a professional association, not a political one,” he said.

Related posts

March on Saturday to protest Akamas inaction

Gina Agapiou

Psem calls on students to walk out of classes Thursday

Gina Agapiou

Man jailed for life for murdering woman with knife

George Psyllides

Yellow weather alert for Tuesday night

Peter Michael

British MEP calls for actions against Cyprus at European Parliament

Jonathan Shkurko

Disy boss ‘ten times’ as keen as anyone for truth about spy van

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign