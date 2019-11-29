Akel says government turning buffer zone into a ‘hard border’

Akel said Friday certain changes proposed by the government to the Green Line Regulation implementation code essentially turned the buffer zone into a hard border.
The changes to the code, which mainly affect third-country nationals, were announced by Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides on Wednesday.
Among others, third-country nationals who have not arrived on the island through authorised ports of entry were banned from crossing into the Republic. Third-country nationals on temporary resident visas, like domestic workers, have also been banned from going north.
Akel said both provisions were problematic; on one hand there was discrimination between third-country nationals and Europeans, and secondly, what was the legal and political basis for restricting the right to free movement of a group of people residing within its territory legally?
“Both changes raise a big political issue over the status of the Green Line, which is essentially turned into a hard border on the initiative of our own government,” Akel said.
On Wednesday, following the approval of the changes by the cabinet, Petrides said that together with the foreign ministry, they proposed amending the Green Line code of implementation to prohibit the movement of third-country nationals arriving from an illegal entry point, such as Tymbou (Ercan) airport, to areas controlled by the Republic.
Changes also include the prohibition of third-country nationals with Cyprus temporary residence permits living in the Republic from crossing to the north.
The ban will not affect asylum seekers. Tourists will also be allowed through, as long as they will not be staying in Greek Cypriot properties.
Cyprus must inform the European Commission of the proposed changes, which will be put into place if no objection is raised within one month.
The cabinet also decided stricter enforcement of checks at the crossing points and monitoring of the buffer zone, often used by irregular migrants to cross into the Republic.
The interior and foreign ministries were also authorised to submit bills providing for penalties and fines relating to illegal entry or exit through unauthorised points.