December 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Deal to develop LNG infrastructure and supply in Cyprus reached

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The company will be based at Vasiliko

An agreement to sign a contract on developing the necessary infrastructure and the supply of liquified natural gas (LNG) in Cyprus has been finalised.

The goal is to be able to use LNG in the market for electricity purposes by the end of 2021.

The deal follows lengthy negotiations between the Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (Etyfa), the Natural Gas Public Company (Defa) and the joint venture JV China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd and Metron SA, which will carry out the project.

The government gave the go-ahead to finalise the deal on November 22 during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in which President Anastasiades made it clear that Defa must go ahead with the procedures for the provision of natural gas in Cyprus.

The final process of examining and signing the complex agreement will take place this week.

The joint venture will also include Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd and Wilhelmsen Ship Management Limited, vital for the conversion and transport at sea of the gas and will be based in the Vasilikos facilities in Larnaca.

LNG tanker carrier Galea, which will operate from 2021 to 2046, will be used as the floating natural gas storage and disposal unit (FSRU).

The total cost for the installation and the deployment of the floating unit is estimated at around €260 million, of which €101 million will be covered by European Union funds.


Related posts

Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion

Reuters News Service

Hilton Park hotel renamed Hilton Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Hellenic Bank announces €89.4m profit

Nick Theodoulou

Future of gas in Europe and what it means for Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, pope condemns ‘virus’ of consumerism

Reuters News Service

Cyprus re-elected as member of the International Maritime Organisation

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign