Christmas is surely the most exciting time of the year, and what better way to kick off this festive season than with the lighting of Limassol Marina’s highly anticipated 12-metre-high Christmas tree?

On December 7, the Marina’s Square will be the hub for the event at 4pm, welcoming anyone wishing to experience the wonderful magic of Christmas as the tree lights are switched on. “Watch in awe as the Marina bursts into sparkling light against the spellbinding backdrop of the sea,” rave the organisers.

The tree-lighting ceremony will launch this year’s Christmas by the Sea, a joyful family event filled to the brim with fun and exciting activities and shows. An interactive arts and crafts workshop for children will be organised by IPH House of Arts, accompanied by live music and performances by GEON and Katerina Kampanelli whose festive tunes will get children and adults into the spirit of Christmas.

The Limassol Theatre Arts School (LTAS) will also join the event with merry elves singing a medley of Christmas songs, followed by the ever-jolly Santa Claus who will make an appearance to see in the festive season, delivering his love and gifts to the children until 8pm.

This year’s official start of the Christmas season will be marked by the mayor of Limassol, Mr Nicos Nicolaides, who will switch on Limassol Marina’s spectacular festive lights. If you can’t make it to Limassol this Sunday but still want to watch the 12-metre-tree being lit up, the entire event will be broadcast live by Kanali 6 from 4pm to 6pm.

The Funraising (no, that’s not a typo!) Charity Foundation will also be hosting the 10th Santa Workshop, a charity event, at Limassol Marina’s Trakasol Cultural Centre. Visitors can support this philanthropic initiative by participating in a variety of Christmas-themed arts and crafts, theatre and music workshops as well as indulging in an assortment of delicious Christmas sweets and desserts, which will be available for purchase.

Last year’s workshop attracted more than 5000 visitors and the organisers hope to increase that number this year, as well as the number of children taking part in the workshop. “Hundreds of young and adult volunteers are waiting to offer their help during this event. Our organisation supports families in a variety of ways according to their needs,” explains the charity foundation.

“Bearing in mind our target, which is to support as many children with social and financial problems as possible, we would like to invite you to celebrate with us and offer your financial support for Santa’s Workshop. In this way, and by supporting our cause, we will be able to offer happiness to children through the magic of Christmas for the tenth year.”

For more information, please visit Limassol Marina’s website at www.limassolmarina.com

Christmas by the Sea

Christmas event with a 12-metre-tree being lit up, workshops, Santa Claus and singing. December 7. Limassol Marina, Limassol. From 4pm