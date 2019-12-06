December 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyta offers a letter to Father Christmas in aid of charity

By Staff Reporter010

Cyta is bringing children in contact with Father Christmas via the help of the post office to help raise funds for hearing tests for newborns and infants.

“Post2Santa” is a free service provided by Cyta.

Children can send an electronic letter to Father Christmas via the post office’s website until December 19 and will receive a reply in a traditional letter sent to each child individually.

For every letter sent, Cyta will donate €1 to new born and infant hearing screening (NIHS) programmes until they raise €10,000.

An event will also be held at The Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia on Saturday from 11am to 6pm. Children will have the opportunity to meet Father Christmas and send their electronic letter there.

Send a letter to Santa https://www.cypruspost.post/el/post2santa


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Second state doctors’ union warns of industrial action

Evie Andreou

House votes to limit presidents to two terms in office

Evie Andreou

Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord

Reuters News Service

Driver in fatal crash to remain in custody until March manslaughter trial

Annette Chrysostomou

No room for complacency says minister as budget presented

George Psyllides

New minister says civil servants should use the bus

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign