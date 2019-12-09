December 9, 2019

State doctors confirm hospital strike on Friday

State doctors’ union Pasyki confirmed on Monday its members were going on a three-hour work stoppage later in the week after seeing no change in the stance of the state health services organisation (Okypy) on the dialogue over incentives for specialists’ services in Gesy.

Union leader Soteris Koumas said the work stoppage would proceed as announced. Pasyki members will abstain from work in state hospitals between 8am and 11am on Friday.

“We have no indication (from Okypy) to suspend it,” Koumas told the Cyprus News Agency, adding nothing has been done to address the reasons for which the work stoppage is taking place.

“If there is something new of course, we will reconsider,” he said.

The unions grumble is over incentives to be given to state specialists, the flight of doctors from state hospitals, the shortage of staff, the depreciation public hospitals are faced with, lack of vocational training and many other things that needed to be done.

In the meantime, a spokesman of Okypy Charalambos Charilaou said that they were surprised to hear Pasyki’s decision especially while a dialogue is underway with all state doctors’ unions on the matter.

On Friday, state doctors represented by civil servants’ union Pasydy also warned they would take action over delays in the talks arguing that Okypy is stalling the process.

 


