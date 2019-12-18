December 18, 2019

Man fined €26,000 for illegal hunting

A 24-year-old was fined €26,000 on Tuesday night for illegal hunting.

The man was spotted by the game fund driving his car on a rural road in Kokkinotrimithia at around 8pm.

While checking his car, they found a dead hare, which they took as evidence and handed the man to the local police station.

Police then fined the 24-year-old €25,000 for killing wildlife in an area where hunting is prohibited.

On top of that, they also imposed an additional €1,000 fine for hunting without a licence.


