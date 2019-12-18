December 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Santa Claus coming from Lapland to The Mall of Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou00

For yet another festive season, The Mall of Cyprus and KEANITA are hosting the real Santa Claus, who will be travelling all the way from Lapland to spread the holiday magic. Over the course of four days, Santa will offer children an unforgettable afternoon as they are given the chance to meet and have their photo taken with him.

“Head down to The Mall of Cyprus’ specially designed holiday scene at Entrance 2, from 3 until 6.30pm from December 27 to 30 for the chance to be photographed with the authentic Santa Claus,” say organisers.

It’s worth noting that photos will be taken by professional photographers and will be printed on the spot free of charge for every child. During the event, KEANITA will offer little surprises while serving their fruit juice drink.

“The Mall of Cyprus and ΚΕΑΝΙΤΑ invite everyone to welcome Santa Claus, who will only be staying on our island for four days, to make the young ones smile and to bring us all together this holiday season.”

 

Meet Santa from Lapland

