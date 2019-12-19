December 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Broader civil service sees slight increase in numbers

By George Psyllides05

Employment in the broader government sector recorded a slight increase in the third quarter of the year, reaching 66,846 people, the statistical service said on Thursday.

According to the service, the number of workers in the general government sector was 61,476 while 5,370 people were employed in state-controlled entities.

The general government sector consists of the government, non-profit organisations, and local authorities. Broken down, 51,930 people worked in the government, 5,342 in NGOs, and 4,204 in local authorities.

Compared with the third quarter of 2018, employment in the wider public sector rose by 283 people, or 0.43 per cent, the service said.

The central government saw an increase of 297 people, or 0.52 per cent, while state-owned entities saw staff rise by 40, or 0.76 per cent.

Local authorities saw a 1.27 per cent drop in staff numbers, representing 54 people.

Employment in the broader state sector was down by 1,210 or 1.78 per cent, against the previous quarter, the statistical service said.


