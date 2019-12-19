December 19, 2019

Police still looking for man who assaulted municipal cleaner

By Jonathan Shkurko0145

Police are still searching for the Limassol resident who on Wednesday attacked and beat up a municipal cleaner after he told the former’s wife to pick up her dog’s poop.

According to a written statement issued by Germasoyia municipality, the assault took place on Wednesday morning at 6.30. It followed the verbal exchange between the worker and the woman the previous day.

“The authorities are still on the lookout for the man, he disappeared,” Germasoyia mayor Kyriacos Xydias told the Cyprus Mail on Thursday.

“What he did is disgraceful, the municipal cleaner was simply doing his job and as a result he got beaten up.

“I last spoke to the police at 11am this morning. They confirmed they haven’t yet found the man but they remain confident they will soon and he will be brought to justice.”

The municipal worker told the woman to pick up her dog’s waste, but she refused “and ordered him to pick it up himself since it is his job”.

The worker informed the municipality and a fine was issued to the woman.

However, on Wednesday, “her husband attacked the street cleaner, causing him body injuries”, the municipality said.

The cleaner was taken to hospital and is looking to file a lawsuit against his attacker.

 


