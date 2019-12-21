Big guns clash in Cyprus championship

Two big games take place this weekend in Round 14 of the Cyprus football championship with leaders Omonia entertaining AEK at the GSP stadium while 24 hours earlier champions Apoel travel to Limassol to face AEL.

Third-placed Apollon also have a tough game at Paphos FC while much-improved Olympiakos are at home to Nea Salamina who seem to have lost their way in recent games.

In the final weekend game, two teams languishing at the wrong end of the table, Ethnikos Achnas and Doxa Katokopias, meet in what can be described as a six-point game.

With the Christmas break coming up after this weekend, Omonia will remain at the top of the table going into the new year if they can pick up the three points against AEK Larnaca.

Omonia, along with second-placed Anorthosis, have been one of the most consistent and entertaining teams of the league.

However Omonia’s success so far has been their impressive defensive record, having kept nine clean sheets in 13 games. Their Norwegian coach Henning Berg has been lucky enough to have a settled back four from the start of the season consisting of Luftner, Lang, Lecjaks and Mavrias with only the latter missing one game since the start of the season.

There has been no such luck for their opponents AEK though, who have been plagued by a number of serious injuries to key players since the start of the season resulting in a poor run of results that finally cost coach Imanol Idiakez his job.

Their interim coach Elias Charalambous appeared confident before their clash with the leaders saying that most players have returned from injury and their recent win against Pafos FC has boosted the team’s morale.

Their leading goalscorer Ivan Triscovski shared his coach’s confidence saying: “If we can follow our coach’s game plan I am confident we can leave Nicosia with the three points.”

Champions Apoel, another team currently playing with an interim coach, Loucas Hadjiloucas, travel to Limassol without five players through injuries and suspensions.

However Hadjiloucas should have no problems in fielding a strong enough side capable of securing the three points against an AEL team that has its own injury concerns.

AEL though have yet to lose in Limassol and Ducan Kerkez’s side can pose a serious threat to the Nicosia giants.

Pafos FC began the season as a team capable of breaking into the top six but for the time being they need points to move clear of the relegation zone.

This will be Cameron Toshack’s first game in charge of the Pafos side and even though he had just a few training sessions with his new team he hopes for a good start.

Their opponents Apollon go into the game without any of their recognised strikers as both Gakpe and Zelaya are out through suspension with young Cypriot striker Pittas expected to lead the line.

Friday: Anorthosis 5 Enosis 1

Saturday: Pafos Fc v Apollon (17.00) AEL v Apoel (19.00)

Sunday: Olympiakos v Nea Salamina (16.00), Omonia v AEK (17.00), Ethnikos v Doxa (18.00)



