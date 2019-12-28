Our View: Police must get to grips with road deaths in 2020

With road deaths for 2019 at their highest level in two years, authorities need to sit down again and try to figure out why Cyprus, according to statistics, seems to be moving further away, rather than nearer its target of under 30 road fatalities a year by 2020.

Despite the fact that throughout the past year it appeared as if police were announcing various road-safety campaigns every second day, the fact was that, on average, one person also died every week on the island’s roads over the past 52 weeks. Having failed dismally to change the mentality of the Cypriot driver – seen by some as a cultural problem – for probably two generations now, authorities really are left with no option other than punishment and enforcement.

Everyone is agreed at this point that the penalties for traffic offences should be punitive since changing the ‘driving culture’ has failed miserably. These new measures are in the works. Despite months of delays, police say the bill should go to the plenum in January and by February the new laws will be implemented.

Then it will be down to enforcement, which has also been hit and miss anyway. There is an issue of police manpower plus probably a ‘don’t care’ attitude still lingering from the ‘old guard’ within the force.

The third pillar of successful enforcement will be the traffic cameras the government has been promising for almost 20 years. Advances in technology should mean the new system promised in 2020 will prove more effective.

Police need to use more tech in traffic monitoring including the consideration of the use of camera drones. It’s also likely that the cars of the near future will record everything a driver does within his vehicle – as will motorway sensors probably – and have the data sent to a central police server ‘Black Mirror-style’. Ultimately of course, there will be no one driving manually at all and the car itself will report people for smoking, drinking or eating at the wheel.

This is all a while away yet but in the meantime for lives to be saved, more use of the technology that is available would solve the police manpower issue and stop errant drivers challenging their fines as long as the political parties don’t get in the way for their own ends, or that such solutions become stymied by data privacy laws.

It may sound Orwellian, and it would be. Such intrusive actions by the authorities into people’s lives really have no place in a free society but a car is not just a private convenience, it’s a deadly weapon in the wrong hands. Not so long ago a video circulated on social media of a man recklessly driving his truck on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway with his feet up on the steering wheel. It is people like this that invite the surveillance state because of their behaviour and lack of personal responsibility and they are the ones who complain the loudest when they’re caught.



