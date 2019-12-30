December 30, 2019

Winter weather continues, wind blows trees over in Paphos (video)

By Annette Chrysostomou05

Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds lashed the island overnight, causing problems on roads in the Paphos region with fallen trees blocking roads and power cuts affecting households.

Rain is expected to fall in all regions of Cyprus on Monday, while a yellow weather warning will remain in place until 4pm.

According to police, the most serious problem occurred on the Achelia to Ayia Varnava road where part of the road remained closed for about three hours during the night.

In some areas, because of strong winds, roads were closed for several hours.

Πυκνή χιονόπτωση, χιονοχάλαζο και πολύ ισχυροί άνεμοι @ Τρόοδος ⚠️⚡🌨️☃️Για το αναλυτικό δελτίο καιρού, καιρική ενημέρωση και σχετική προειδοποίηση πατήστε στους πιο κάτω συνδέσμους:https://www.kitasweather.com/ektakti-kairiki-enimerosi-735/https://www.kitasweather.com/simantiki-epideinosi-toy-kairoy-10/https://www.kitasweather.com/portokali-kai-kitrini-proeidopoiisi/

Posted by Kitasweather on Sunday, 29 December 2019

The road from Ayia Varnava to Timi in the Paphos region has been closed due to falling trees. The entrance to Kannaviou is also closed to traffic because of fallen trees and power cables blocking the road.

On the roads from Kathikas and Panayia to Statou dense fog affects visibility.

In the Larnaca region, fog prevails on the Lefkara – Vavatsinia road, police warned.

As well, landslides at various points have made the road from Orcondas to Kambos dangerous.

The roads from Platres, Karvounas, Kakopetria and Prodromos to Troodos are open only to 4×4 vehicles and those equipped with snow chains.

In addition to rainfall, hailstorms may occur in various areas, making roads slippery, while around Troodos dense fog is expected.


