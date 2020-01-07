January 7, 2020

Giolou residents protest over road collapse

By Gina Agapiou0513
The damaged road near Giolou

Giolou residents organised a protest on Tuesday morning following the collapse of a section of the Paphos-Polis Chrysochou main road.

Demonstrators gathered near the part of the road which caved in due to heavy rainfall, closing the road for traffic in both lanes for a few minutes, supervised by police, as a form of protest.

A noticeable crack appeared on the road from Paphos to Polis Chrysochou near Giolou village on New Year’s Day. The crack expanded after heavy rain, forcing the asphalt to collapse on the left side of the road next to a ravine.

Police and the department of public works assigned temporary road signs and put traffic cones around the damage to direct drivers to the adjacent lane.

Also, a 10-metre section of the left lane of the main road of Giolou-Polis Chrysochou is also closed for traffic after it was damaged form the rain, police said.

Giolou community council recently had a meeting with the department of public works to find a solution.

The secretary of the village’s community council, Sylvia Antoniou, said on Tuesday they are still expecting the department to assess the situation.

“It must be immediately repaired because it is the main road connecting Pyrgos Tylliria with Nicosia,” she explained.

Residents of the area have been complaining about the poor condition of the road for years.

Many fatal traffic accidents occur on that road, locals say.

Chrysanthos Savvides, a protester on Tuesday said “we are not second-class citizens,” and called on the transport minister as well as the public works department to visit the road and give immediate solutions.

“We are not here just to pay taxes,” Giolou resident Niki Panayiotou said.


