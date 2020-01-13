January 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Closed roads

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The exit to Kofinou on the Nicosia to Limassol motorway will be closed due to roadworks from Monday to Friday between 7am to 4am, the public works department said.

Also, the exit towards Larnaca on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway will be closed to the traffic all day Monday.

During the road works, one of highway lanes will be closed and the traffic will be channeled to the other lane.

 


