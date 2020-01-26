Alkistis Protopsalti meets the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

January 26, 2020

For its upcoming concerts next week, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra has something special planned. It’s not uncommon for the orchestra to collaborate with renowned classical musicians from around the globe, yet for its latest project it’s coming together with a popular Greek singer.

Alkistis Protopsalti has had an iconic career for the last four decades with her best-selling album San Ifastio pou Xipna selling more than 100,000 copies. On February 2, 4 and 5, the singer will return to the symphonic platform five years after her wonderful collaboration with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra.

“With her simply amazing performance back then still resounding in our ears,” say the concert’s production company, “she now comes back to mesmerise us with a new collaboration, this time with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. Together they will interpret all the great hits of her remarkable contribution to Greek music.

“You will enjoy all her great songs, in a different, symphonic guise, interpreted by two equally soulful temperaments: the magical voice of Alkisti, and the rich sound of our Symphony orchestra.”

Yiorgos Kountouris will conduct the orchestra, while orchestrations are by Kostas Papadoukas. Limassol will experience this musical meeting first on February 2 at Pattihio Municipal Theatre. Then, Alkistis and the orchestra will travel to the capital for two shows on February 4 and 5 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre.

 

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra meets Alkisti Protopsalti

Concert with Greek singer Alkisti Protopsalti and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. February 2. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. February 4 and 5. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €25-30. Tel: 7777-7040


