January 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Private, public development proof of economic impetus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency016

President Nicos Anastasiades said that multi-billion private developments and expenditure on public utilities, also amounting to several billion euros, are proof of the economy’s dynamic development and of restored confidence.

Speaking on Wednesday evening at the In Business Awards in Nicosia, he said they come as a result of a stable economic environment after prudent and targeted actions by the government, which lends an ear to business people.

The progress achieved so far strengthens our willingness for the target we set, to stabilise and reinforce our economy’s sustainable development and to move on with the comprehensive modernisation of the country, the President added.

He referred subsequently to a number of reforms the government is pushing through in areas like the public sector, local administration, the judicial system, e-governance, research, innovation and in simplifying investment procedures.

He also said that on Friday the House will vote on the legislation creating a Deputy Ministry of Innovation, Research and Digital Development, which he called absolutely necessary if Cyprus wants to adjust to the new era.

These reforms will provide a new impetus for business and will consolidate the sustainable development achieved so far, the president concluded.

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Insecure EEZ a ‘danger to the people’ (updated)

Elias Hazou

Famagusta bus drivers demonstrate for second day

Gina Agapiou

UK watchdog tells banks: explain overdraft pricing or face action

Reuters News Service

Finnish paper mill workers to strike as wage talks fail – union

Reuters News Service

Investment Opportunities for the Retail Investor

CM Guest Columnist

China’s global success story achieved through hard work

Kyriacos Iacovides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign