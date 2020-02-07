February 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wizz Air to launch direct Larnaca Yerevan flights

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air will launch flights from Larnaca to Yerevan on June 1, Armenian state news agency Armen Press announced on Friday.

The flights to and from Zvartnots airport will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

While the new route offers a new summer destination to Arminian residents it is also a destination of great interest for Armenians residing in Cyprus.

At the moment, there are no direct flights from Larnaca to Yerevan.

 


