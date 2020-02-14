February 14, 2020

Teddy bears donated for child patients

By Gina Agapiou00

Teddy bears were distributed on Friday to the ambulance service and hospital A&Es by road-safety NGO Reaction and the Bank of Cyprus (BoC) as a gift for child patients.  Chara, a white teddy, is the mascot for the Reaction-BoC collaboration.

“We want every child on the ambulance or at the A&E to feel that everything will be all right” said the president of Reaction Marios Stavrou.

“When we started the project with Reaction, the response from people to Chara was incredible,” said Elli Ioannidou, the head of BoC’s corporate social responsibility department.


