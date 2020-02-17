February 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Diko goes green, lambasting government’s environmental policies

By Jean Christou02
Nicolas Papadopoulos: government has shown 'sloppiness and mismanagement' on the environment

Centre-right Diko on Monday announced it had formally defined its political positions on sustainable development and the environment, following a lengthy dialogue with civil society, technocrats and academia, it said.

The policy paper was presented by Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos during a news conference. The framework will form the basis of concrete proposals and actions to ensure key objectives, such as proper planning and implementation, solutions and benefits to the public, he said, having a go at the government for “sloppiness and mismanagement” on the environment.

He listed a slew of what he called failures including unrestrained economic growth, solid waste reduction, rural programmes announced but not implemented, theoretical solutions for traffic and energy efficiency and no strategy to combat climate change. “This is the reality,” Papadopoulos said, adding that Diko had a list of priorities to change all that.

The next issue on the list for public dialogue would be fighting corruption, the party said.

“We see the fight against corruption as a top priority by promoting actions that strengthen control mechanisms and with planning that make prevention more effective,” it said.

Papadopoulos said corruption had become worse over the last seven years under the current government. “Indeed, the arrogance of the Anastasiades/Disy government, which not only does not admit its mistakes and does not apologise for them, instead attempts to portray black as white, undermining the intelligence of us all,” he added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Related posts

Health minister: Cyprus taking every possible measure for coronavirus

Jonathan Shkurko

Minister reassures Vergina school parents that heating issues will be solved

Annette Chrysostomou

MPs seek increase in fines for selling alcohol to minors

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested over Ayia Napa shooting

Nick Theodoulou

Government expects positive outcome to Spitfire café spat

Jean Christou

Corruption poses a serious threat to member states, Charalambides tells OSCE forum

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign