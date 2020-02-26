February 26, 2020

More scheduled flights to Paphos International Airport for summer 2020

Paphos International Airport (PFO), located just 6 km from the city of Paphos and adjacent to the coast, provides access to popular Sea Resorts in areas such as Kato Paphos, Coral Bay, Latchi, Pissouri, Limassol and the Mountain Resorts of Platres and Troodos.

With the new terminal and its modern facilities, amenities and services, the nearly completed, new four lane road linking the airport and Paphos’ tourist area, as well as the direct bus service from all the towns, it was officially announced that an additional 247 flights per week (plus many more chartered flights) are scheduled for this summer both to and from several destinations.

For the first time, Paphos International Airport welcomed in one year (2019) a record number of 3 million passengers. It was tangible evidence of a steady upward trend that Paphos Airport has been exemplifying in the last decade.

Mrs. Marina Vasou, Marketing Officer at Leptos Estates, stated that, “the healthy climate and natural beauties of Paphos, as well as its archaeological wealth and the traditional hospitality of its people make the whole area an ideal holiday, permanent living and retirement destination. Paphos offers a wide variety of holiday accommodation and caters to all holiday budgets. A few years ago, Paphos was selected European Cultural Capital 2017, with various actions taking place successfully thought out the year. All these reasons managed to increase the arrivals to Paphos Airport from so many destinations especially from Europe, Russia and the Middle East.”



