March 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man tests negative for Covid-19

By George Psyllides00

An Asian man who may have come in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case while in Milan, Italy has tested negative, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Sunday.

Four other samples were also negative, the minister tweeted.

Τhe man had returned to Cyprus last week after spending a month in Milan and it was possible he may have come in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case while he was there.

After returning to Cyprus he isolated himself and was taking precautionary measures but after developing a fever decided to go to the hospital.

Two other people who have come in contact with were also isolated.

On Sunday, a patient who reported to the Limassol general hospital the previous day and who had recently travelled to Milan tested negative for Covid-19.

 



