March 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with child pornography case

A 42-year-old suspect has been arrested in Nicosia in connection with a case of child sexual exploitation and possessing child pornography.

According police, the case was reported to the police by the father of a 13-year-old boy who said an unknown person had sent him photos and videos in which his son appears naked.

The boy had been chatting in recent months through soci9al media with a man who introduced himself as a photographer, the boy’s father told police.

The suspect had asked the boy send him naked photos and videos.

According to the complaints filed with police, the suspect had done the same thing with a 14-year-old boy.

On Sunday, the suspect was arrested and his phone seized. During a subsequent search of his home, police confiscated a computer, and external hard drive, and USB and three memory cards.



