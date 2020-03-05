March 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Explosion damages car in Paphos

By Evie Andreou

A car owned by a 32-year-old man was damaged early on Thursday when an explosive device placed under it went off at around 3.30am in Paphos.

The car was parked outside the owner’s house in Mesogi.

Following investigations, it emerged the explosion was caused by a makeshift low-intensity explosive device.

The owner told police he does not have differences with anyone



