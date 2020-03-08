March 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Memorial service marking 18 years since former President Spyros Kyprianou’s death

By Katy Turner00

A memorial service was held on Sunday for former president of Cyprus, Spyros Kyprianou.

The memorial was carried out by Limassol Bishop Athanasios at Limassol’s Ayios Nikolaos church.

Present at the service marking 18 years since Kyrpianou’s death were President Nicos Anastasiades, Diko members, party representatives, family members, friends and members of the public who wanted to pay their respects.



