March 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Greece

Greece to shut shops, quarantine all arrivals from abroad

By Reuters News Service0125

Greece announced on Monday it will shut all shops apart from supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, petrol stations and food delivery services, and put anyone arriving from abroad into quarantine for two weeks, to fight the coronavirus.

Greece had already cancelled mass gatherings and closed bars, restaurants, playgrounds and gyms. So far the country has reported 331 confirmed cases of infections and four fatalities. Health authorities expect the number of infections to rise.

The 14 day quarantine would apply to anyone entering the country, regardless of nationality, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters. The closure of retail stores will begin from Wednesday.

Athens has also banned passenger ships from Italy and barred cruise ships from docking at Greek ports.



Related posts

Anger mounts over UK government’s decision to keep schools open

Reuters News Service

China sees fewer coronavirus cases, wary of international travellers

Reuters News Service

BA-owner, easyJet make drastic cuts to try to survive coronavirus

Reuters News Service

New York, LA shut bars and restaurants, world’s c.banks coordinate to combat coronavirus

Reuters News Service

Monday, March 16: Coronavirus global update

Reuters News Service

Playgrounds taped off, streets deserted as Spain’s coronavirus death toll doubles

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign