March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Public told not to go to Limassol hospital as it is closed

By Evie Andreou00
Limassol hospital

State health services organisation Okypy on Thursday called on the public not to try to enter Limassol general hospital, which has been closed to the public.

Okypy said that in cooperation with the epidemiology monitoring unit all protocols have been activated that call for a ban on entry to the hospital.

“We appeal to each and every person to act responsibly and follow the health ministry’s instructions for the protection of everyone’s health,” Okypy said in a written statement.

Limassol general hospital was closed after a paediatrician working there was found positive to coronavirus on Wednesday.

The hospital’s children’s ward was shut down immediately.

 



Related posts

Police urge not to accept offers of free home disinfection

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Electricity prices to be cut by 10 per cent for two months

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Football players training at home, league could restart on May 2

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavius: Buses allowed to carry 30% capacity, no service on Sundays

Jonathan Shkurko

Larnaca municipality disinfecting public areas

Jonathan Shkurko

Sek union charges Covid-19 being used as excuse to lay off staff

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign