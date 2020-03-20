March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Eight new cases confirmed, half of them health workers

By Evie Andreou03373
Photo archive: Paphos hospital

Eight new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Friday the health ministry said, half of them health professionals.

Of the eight new confirmed cases, three are health professionals at Paphos hospital and one at a private hospital in Paphos. Another case concerns an employee at the Limassol hospital who is not a doctor or nurse.

The other three concern contacts of persons already tested positive for Covid-19. Two of them are members of the same family.

This brings the total number to 75.

 



