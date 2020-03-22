Global debut for APEX concept EV sports car

Apex has taken the covers off its new all-electric AP-0 sports car at its global launch event in London.

The design of the AP-0 features an ultra-lightweight carbon fibre tub with modular spaceframes and a centre spine for maximum rigidity. The carbon fibre body panels wrap tightly around the tub while exposing parts of the central construction.

Costing from £150,000 (plus local taxes), the AP-0 will go into production in the fourth quarter of 2022 but the company is accepting deposits on orders from today.

The front aerodynamic bodywork channels air underneath the car and behind the front wheels, along the body and out below the large rear diffuser. The flat floor exploits ground effect principles, helping to pin the car to the ground for ‘tremendous’ cornering ability.

This is aided by the low centre of gravity provided by the 90kW floor-mounted battery pack. Together, these features enable the AP-0 to achieve a kerb weight of just 1,200kg.

By virtue of its cutting-edge powertrain engineering and light kerb weight, the rear-wheel drive AP-0 is capable of 0-100km/h in just 2.3 seconds. This rapid acceleration is backed up by an impressive maximum speed of 190mph, underlining the vehicle’s track credentials.

The powertrain has been designed and engineered to be more than simply a high-performance unit with immediate power delivery. Says APEX: “efficiency and a fast charging time are imperative in delivering a luxury, performance electric vehicle for the modern driver.

The resultant battery technology at the heart of the vehicle is capable of delivering enough charge to cover up to 320 miles (515km) (WLTP)”.

Technology plays a key part in the AP-0. The new sports car ‘pushes the boundaries of accuracy and safety’ when it comes to driver assistance, courtesy of its advanced LiDAR sensor technology. The sensors generate detailed maps of the vehicle’s immediate surroundings, comprised of a high-resolution, three-dimensional image with minute details – measuring as little as a few centimetres – at distances of more than 100m away.

The LiDAR technology allows the car to accurately identify potential hazards, pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles, and also features a holographic augmented reality (AR) display and AR Race Instructor, which ‘gamifies’ the way drivers can learn new racetracks and deliver the ultimate immersive racing experience.

Spearheaded by renowned UK designer Guy Colborne, sharp, jagged lines rise from the base of the pronounced front spoiler, cutting around the wide front grille and encircling the three-part LED headlights before once again converging at the centre of the bonnet. Two rear-view cameras stand on each wing.

The AP-0 is crowned with a teardrop-shaped glass roof that fuses with a structural, aerodynamic fin, influenced by Formula 1 and Le Mans styling and housing the LiDAR camera.

With the focus on lightweight design, the interior is clean and simple. The cabin has two seats, raised just 180mm above ground level and constructed entirely of carbon fibre composite.

The dashboard features smooth layers of materials that encapsulate the technology of the instrument cluster, while a compact steering wheel “places superior control in the driver’s hands”.





