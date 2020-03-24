March 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Motorbike stolen nine years ago turns up for sale on Facebook

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police on Monday evening arrested a teenager in connection with the theft of a motorbike which was stolen nine years ago.

The motorcycle valued at around €1,000 was stolen in the summer of 2011. Last Sunday, its 54-year-old owner reported to police that he had identified the bike on a Facebook site where it was for sale.

The person trying to sell it was a 19-year-old resident of Paphos.

The suspect was arrested at 9pm on Monday.

During a search of his home in a Paphos village, officers found the motorcycle and confiscated it.



