March 30, 2020

Coronavirus: 16 new cases, one more death

By Peter Michael037

The health ministry on Monday announced 16 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total confirmed cases to 230,  five of which are in the British bases.

One more death, a 77-year-old man, has also been announced, bringing the total to seven.

On Sunday a 68-year-old man who had been in the Nicosia hospital ICU also died.

Of the seven deaths so far, six were men and one woman.

“The ministry of health today made the clear the seriousness of the situation,” virologist Leonitios Kostrikkis said.

He added that they had carried out until now 6,847 tests.



