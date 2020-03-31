March 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Animal Party says pet owners can go out without SMS but close to home

By Gina Agapiou00

The Animal Party on Tuesday said pet owners are allowed to take their pets for their daily walks without texting 8998.

After a communication with the minister of agriculture Costas Kades, the animal party said citizens who own a pet can take their animals for walks more than once per day, without sending a text to 8998, provided they stay close to home.

“Proof of the citizen’s movement with their pet is the ID of the citizen, who must have it with them” the party said.

Health Minister Costantinos Ioannou on Monday put further restrictions on citizens movement, allowing only one exit per day starting Tuesday at 6am as a safety measure against the spreading of the new coronavirus.

Pet owners have been concerned about their animals since the measures were announced.

The Animal Party said this new arrangement with the minister concerns only dog owners.

Owners of horses or donkeys who also need to walk them daily, or those who keep their dogs in other areas not close to their residences, are urged to contact the Animal Party at 70078080 and in their turn they will take the matter to the agriculture ministry for special arrangements.



