April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Bank of Cyprus releases new guidelines for large deposits

By Press Release071
The Bank of Cyprus has released new guidelines for clients who want to deposit amounts over 2,000 euros or three or more cheques.

To minimise in-branch waiting time and safeguard the health and safety of staff and customers, the bank will be accepting amounts of 2,000+ euros or the cheques placed in a single sealed envelope. A form will also need to be signed and presented along with the envelope. This form can be found on the bank’s website, as well as branches.

The envelope and the attached form can be handed to the in-branch Service Officer without having to wait to see a cashier.

The bank advises the form be completed before arriving at the branch so the customer need not spend additional time filling it after they’ve arrived.

The above measure do not affect the process of depositing money through ATMs, which is still the safest form of making deposits.

The bank also advises customers to book appointments in advance for meetings with their personal banker or accessing their deposit boxes.

The Bank of Cyprus says it will provide prompt updates on all measures taken to safeguard everyone’s health and safety.



