April 4, 2020

Coronavirus: Work ongoing on new wing at Nicosia general (video)

By Katy Turner00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Work continued on Saturday morning on a new wing at Nicosia general hospital that will house coronavirus patients.

The plan is to have completed the setup within 30 days.

On Saturday morning workers and staff from the hospital could be seen carrying equipment on the site.

The new wing is next to the entrance of the accident and emergency department.

 



