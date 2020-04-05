April 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Strong winds cause minor damage

By Evie Andreou064

Strong winds in the Paphos district on Sunday blew away a solar panel from a house and caused other minor damage.

In Mouttalos, the winds blew away a solar panel and damaged another in Kouklia. Light metal structures were also damaged.

Monday is expected to be less windy but there is possibility of light rain.

Temperatures are expected to rise up to 22 degrees Celsius inland, 21C in the coastal areas and 5C in the higher mountainous areas.

Isolated showers are expected also on Tuesday around noon and early afternoon, mainly in the mountainous areas and inland.

On Wednesday and Thursday there might be local showers and isolated storms. The temperature is expected to slightly drop on Wednesday.

 



