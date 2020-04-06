April 6, 2020

Guardiola’s mother dies after coronavirus infection

Pep Guardiola with his mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, in 2015

Pep Guardiola’s mother has died after contracting coronavirus, Manchester City have announced.

City said Dolors Sala Carrio passed away at the age of 82 in Manresa, Barcelona.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” a club statement read.

City boss Guardiola, who is one of four siblings, last month donated one million euros to aid the fight against coronavirus in Spain, having returned to his home country during the ongoing Premier League shutdown.

Spain has suffered one of the worst outbreaks of the virus in Europe.

According to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins, Spain has had 135,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, second only to the United States, and more than 13,000 deaths, second only to Italy which has suffered almost 16,000.

As part of the club’s Cityzens At Home intiative, Guardiola last week recorded a video urging fans to stay at home and to follow the advice of scientists, doctors and nurses.

In a statement, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “Our prayers and heartfelt sympathies are with Pep and his family at this overwhelmingly sad time. He and they have the love and support of the entire City family.”



