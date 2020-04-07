April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Cast and crew of 74 send messages of hope

By Press Release00

Members of the cast and crew of Paul Lambis’ 74 film have joined forces in an effort to spread messages of positivity during the coronavirus.

Titled, Messages of Hope, actors from Cyprus, Greece, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the USA have come together, each one from the comfort of their own home, encouraging the public to stay safe during the pandemic, and that united, we will be able to defeat the virus effectively.



Related posts

Lady Gaga announces star-studded coronavirus benefit telecast

Reuters News Service

Pattihion theatre keeps the culture coming

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Online classical and jazz music festival this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: CySO to put on concert for home viewing on Saturday

Annette Chrysostomou

Watch films from Cyprus online, for free

Alix Norman

Finding common ground between biology and art

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign