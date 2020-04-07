April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Cosmos Business Systems make automated post office service free to public

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Cosmos Business Systems, which operates a private post office box management system, is making an alteration to the system to help the public during the coronavirus outbreak.

Specifically, the automated system had previously been available only to registered subscribers.

The company has now modified the system so all citizens have free access to it, helping to safeguard everyone’s health by facilitating a contactless service.

Under specific conditions, which have been announced in detail by the Post Office services, some recipients, those registered with the system as well as some of those who are not, will receive a text notification, containing a box office number and a password. This will grant them access to their parcels or letters.

Free access to the automated post office box management system will be in place for as long as coronavirus measures are in place.



