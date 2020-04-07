April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Paphos house burgled while homeowner downstairs

By Annette Chrysostomou

An amount of €1,700 and jewellery worth €1,300 were stolen from a house in Paphos on Monday evening.

The owner of the house reported to police that the perpetrators stole the items from an upstairs bedroom while he was on the ground floor and did not realise somebody had broken into his home.

Police officers at the scene found the thieves had entered through an open window in the bedroom.



