Supermoon on Tuesday night

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A supermoon or pink moon will be brightest in Cyprus at 9.15pm on Tuesday.

“Right now the moon is approaching the nearest point on Earth for 2020 – and then it’s called the supermoon because it’s close to Earth – and tonight it will reach the earth’s surface, while a few hours later, at 4.35 on the morning of April 8 it will be the exact time of the full moon,” head of the Cyprus Astronomical society Chrysanthos Fakas commented.

Sometimes, when the moon is this close to the earth, it seems up to 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent bigger, he said.

“These fluctuations happen because all the celestial bodies are elliptical and not circular,” he added.

The moon makes an elliptical orbit around the earth, at an average distance of 384,000 kilometres. On Tuesday the distance will be 357,000 kilometres while when it is farthest it is 400,000 kilometres away.

April’s full moon is also known as the pink moon, but contrary to its name, the moon will not appear pink. Instead, it has been given this nickname because of a pink flower which blooms in April.



