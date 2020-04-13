April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man 37, dies in car crash in Limassol

By Gina Agapiou00

A 37-year-old man died in a car accident on Monday morning in Limassol.

Ioannis Christodoulou from Limassol was driving in Ayios Tychonas at 7am when he lost control of the car. He hit a parked car and then hit a wall of an adjacent house.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transferred to Limassol general where doctors pronounced him dead.



Related posts

Strovolos wants empty plots cleared by May 15

Staff Reporter

PrimeTel condemns arson on mobile phone antenna in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Morphou bishop says if virus doesn’t kill people, they’ll die from something else

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: price cap on masks and antiseptics under review

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: three flights arriving Monday, 300 Russians stuck in Cyprus (Updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

Motorist arrested for driving without insurance

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign