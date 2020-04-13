TV documentary to back British teen over gang rape claims

A TV documentary to be shown in the UK on Tuesday will reportedly present new evidence to show the British teen convicted of lying to the court earlier this year over a gang rape in Ayia Napa was in fact telling the truth.

Called Believe Me, the ITV show will include fresh testimony about the incident in Ayia Napa last July with statements from her friends, the Daily Mail reported.

The Famagusta court sentenced her to a four-month suspended sentence for ‘public mischief’ in January.

The British woman was arrested in late July after retracting her claim that she was raped by 12 Israeli tourists at a hotel Ayia Napa.

The documentary follows the story of the woman, called Emily for the purposes of the show, who had consensual sex with a man while on holiday.

She then says she was raped by his friends.

A friend who was with her is shown saying he arrived back at the apartment and found Emily surrounded by the gang.

The programme is the first time the 19-year-old has spoken to a TV stations since returning to the UK, although she has carried out several with newspaper journalists.

She repeated that police had forced her to retract her statement in which she said a group of Israelis had gang raped her. “There was no other way out of that police station other than [to] sign that retraction statement.

“I thought, ‘As soon as I am outside this volatile environment I can sort this out.’

“When you’re in that situation, the only sensible thing to do is to conform,” she says.

Emily, who is now back in the UK and set to appeal the conviction, vowed: “I will achieve justice”

Believe Me: The Cyprus Rape Case will be on the UK’s ITV at 10.45pm English time on Tuesday





