April 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lidl Cyprus at the side of Cyprus Red Cross in management of exceptional conditions

Lidl Cyprus is supporting the work of the Cyprus Red Cross Society (CRCS) to manage the consequences of the Covid-19 virus on the island.

 Specifically, Lidl is supporting the Exceptional Support Services for Elderly and Vulnerable Groups of the CRCS to provide food, medicine and basic necessities to vulnerable groups, as well as the dissemination of information in four languages across Cyprus.

Within the framework of this, food is being supplied for refugees hosted at the emergency reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia, as well as the needs of pregnant women and newborns at the Kofinou Reception Centre for Refugees and Asylum Seekers.

At the same time, CRCS will proceed, as every year, in providing Love Packages with foodstuffs and essentials, and/or coupons to citizens who are in dire need during Easter. In addition, a specific team of CRCS trained volunteers has been assigned to a government programme coordinated by the Volunteerism Commissioner and Non-Governmental Organisations.

The CRSC is following and implementing all measures and instructions announced by the government regarding the management of the Covid-19 virus and is taking necessary protection and safety measures in all its actions, both with regards to its personnel and volunteers as well as with regards to the people they are serving.

Through its belief in the power of the collective support, Lidl Cyprus is also giving consumers the opportunity to contribute to the valuable efforts of the Cyprus Red Cross by donating €0.30 from every purchase of Favorina products to its programmes.

Lidl Cyprus is committed to continuing its efforts to take care of those who need it in the hope of creating a better tomorrow.

