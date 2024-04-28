April 28, 2024

Festival season begins

By Eleni Philippou01
classic car fest

Is it too soon to get into the festival spirit? It seems not as dozens of annual – and new – festivals are already filling up May’s calendar. From seasonal village celebrations and classic car conventions to environmental festivals and music fiestas, next month is a busy one!

 

Agros Rose Festival

Returning once again is the Agros Rose Festival with the village sharing its pride and joy – the fragrant pink rose. Two weekends will entertain Agros visitors with hands-on experiences, music and dance performances and visits to local rose producers. On May 11, 12, 18 and 19, the festival will showcase how rose is distilled to make the famous Agros rosewater while an exhibition on roses and stalls feature traditional local produce.

Agros Rose Festival

Annual festival with workshops, exhibitions, tours, performances and more. May 11, 12, 18 and 19. Agros village, Limassol district. www.facebook.com/agrosrosefest

 

Classic Car Festival

Lovers of antique cars and motorcycles will gather at Finikoudes in Larnaca on May 12 for the annual Classic Car Festival. Following last year’s festival with over 400 Classic Cars and over 100 Classic Motorcycles, the festival returns for its 5th edition. Besides showcasing beautiful and rare automobiles, the event also has a charitable cause as all money raised will be donated to the St George – Chistakis Hassapis Foundation and the I Have a Dream charity.

Classic Car Festival

5th edition. May 12. Finikoudes, Larnaca. 9am-8pm. Free entrance

 

Akrotiri Spring Festival

Also happening on May 12 is the Akrotiri Spring Festival, a unique event dedicated to the environmental and cultural importance of Akrotiri Peninsula by Terra Cypria and BirdLife Cyprus. From 8.45am, the festival’s agenda will entice visitors with a rich selection of participatory events. From bird ringing and guided hiking to baskestry and cyanotype workshops for the whole family, the festival returns for its second edition with the aim to promote the rich natural and cultural heritage of the Akrotiri Peninsula.

Akrotiri Spring Festival

2nd edition of outdoor interactive festival. May 12. Akrotiri Peninsula, Limassol. 8.45am-5.30pm. www.visitakrotiri.cy/el/plan-your-visit/festivals/ 

agros rose fest 3
The Agros Rose Festival

Love the Earth Festival

One more festival with an environmental focus will happen on May 12. Let’s Make Cyprus Green Again will host the Love the Earth Festival at Molos Park in Limassol presenting a day of green-themed activities. Local organisations will take part, upcycling workshops and a clothing swap market will be on while educational games and stalls with environmentally-friendly products are set up. The festival will also celebrate the installation of the first water refill station at Molos seafront, a significant milestone for the Refill Cyprus campaign. This station will provide the public with free, filtered, and chilled water, contributing to the reduction of plastic bottle pollution.

Love the Earth Festival

One-day festival by Let’s Make Cyprus Green. May 12. Molos Park, Limassol. 10.30am-4.30pm. Free entrance

 

Cyprus Comedy Festival

The first edition of this four-day event on May 16 to 19 will gather comedians from Greece and Cyprus to present a series of stand-up comedy shows in Nicosia and Limassol. The festival will kick off at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre with the acclaimed Greek comedian Katerina Vrana. The next three nights will take place at Ypsonas Municipal Theatre and will include open mic contests, a line-up of comedians, a live podcast episode of IstoriKon and a party. A three-day workshop by Stelios Anatolitis and Panagiotis Koudas will also take place.

Cyprus Comedy Festival

1st edition with stand-up shows, open mic contests, a workshop and more. May 16-19. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia and Ypsonas Municipal Theatre, Limassol. Information and tickets at www.motioncomedy.com

 

Femme Fest

Promoting the discussion of gender issues, stereotypes and giving a platform to women from all walks of life is the 3rd Femme Fest on May 18 and 19. Held once more at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens by the Women’s Movement Pogo, this empowering festival will host discussions on women’s reproductive rights, sex education, women’s professional advancement, the impact of wars on women and more. Workshops on gender violence, gender stereotypes and social roles, obstetric violence and menopause will take place as the park fills with over 50 organisations presenting their work on the matter.

3rd Femme Fest

Festival with discussions, workshops, events and kiosks on women issues. May 18-19. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 4.30pm-11pm. www.femmefestcy.com

 

The end of May will welcome even more festivals around Cyprus. Vegan Fam Flavours will return on May 25 celebrating vegan cuisine and lifestyle, the Limassol Street Food Festival on May 24-26 will gather foodies of all sorts, Reflect Festival on May 30 and 31 will highlight tech and enterpreunership advancements while the 6th Cyprus Accordion Festival unites musicians and fans at Agios Theodoros, Larnaca on May 31 to June 2.

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

