April 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Four Anorthosis players fined for training at team facility

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Four Anorthosis football players were seen training at the team’s facility near the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium on Wednesday, breaking the movement ban.

Onlookers sent footage of the footballers training together to the police, who rushed to the facility and fined them €300 each.

The footballers decided to train together on their own, the police said, specifying their club did not instruct them to do so.

 



