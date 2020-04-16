April 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Supplies handed over to Turkish Cypriots on Thursday

By Annette Chrysostomou0105
Ayios Dhometios crossing point

The delivery of chloroquine and protective equipment to the Turkish Cypriot community is expected to take place at 2pm via the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint, co-chair of the bicommunal technical health committee Leonidas Fylaktou announced on Thursday morning.

Some 2,000 chloroquine pills and protective equipment will be delivered, following a request by the Turkish Cypriot community.

The request was made by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci during a phone conversation with President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday.

“We are handling daily requests from Turkish Cypriots and every request is being met as much as possible. They mainly concern medical issues, medicines,” Fylaktou said on the issue of bicommunal cooperation over the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in his capacity as executive director of the Institute of Neurology and Genetics, Fylaktou commented that “the institute has picked up speed” to serve all needs in terms of tracing and testing programmes.

“Indicatively, yesterday we completed testing 1,200 samples in one day. In total, the institute has so far conducted more than 13,000 examinations of samples for coronavirus.”

He described the reduction in the number of confirmed cases as a positive development, considering the large number of tests carried out.

Regarding testing on employees in the private and public sector Fylaktou said only those who have an appointment should go to places where the samples are taken.



