April 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three convicts released due to Covid-19 back in court for break-ins

By Andria Kades030

Three people who had been allowed to leave prison due to the coronavirus, were remanded in court in Paphos on Sunday in connection to thefts.

Two women aged 22 and 21 as well as a 31-year-old man were remanded for five days. The youngest woman was already serving a remand order issued on Saturday as she is suspected of being involved in at least four break-ins and thefts between April 13-16.

The 22-year-old is suspected of breaking into a shop between April 13-14 and stealing a metal cashbox as well as pottery worth €690.

According to police, the 31-year-old was also currently serving a remand order for other cases and was re-arrested.



