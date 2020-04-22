April 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: president chairs meeting of Covid-19 task force

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: PIO

President Nicos Anastasiades was chairing a meeting of the scientific team of the health ministry and various ministers on the subject of the coronavirus on Wednesday morning.

During the meeting, which began at 9.30am, the scientific team was expected to present a progress report to help the ministers decide on the gradual relaxation of restrictive measures.

On Tuesday, government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said the gradual lifting of restrictions would depend entirely on epidemiological data, the recommendations of the scientific team, systematic monitoring through sampling, and the ability to take safety measures.

“The strategy in question is being worked out by the relevant inter-ministerial committee and is expected to be presented to the Council of Ministers on April 29,” he said.



